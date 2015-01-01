Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this July 13, 2014, file photo Meredith Vieira attends the NBC 2014 Summer TCA in Beverly Hills, Calif. Two of Matt Lauer's former "Today" show co-hosts, Katie Couric and Vieira, are returning to the show for a week each in January 2017 with Savannah Guthrie on maternity leave. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this May 3, 2016, file photo, Katie Couric attends the LA premiere of her documentary "Under The Gun" in Beverly Hills, Calif. Two of Matt Lauer's former "Today" show co-hosts, Couric and Meredith Vieira, are returning to the show for a week each in January 2017 with Savannah Guthrie on maternity leave. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
CLEVELAND: After waiting 1,425 days to make another start in the NBA, DeAndre Liggins couldn’t wait any longer. He charged onto the court at Madison Square Garden for the opening tip against the New York Knicks earlier this month and took his rightful place alongside LeBron James and the rest of the Cavs starters.