Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron authorities have confirmed that seven people — including five children — died in a house fire early Monday morning in the city’s Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, saying it was one of the deadliest residential fires in the community’s history.