Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Gail Mercer (left) Suzanne Gibson and Denise DiGeronimo, officers with the Ohio Egg Artists Guild with examples of the guild's egg artistry. The guild is celebrating its 20th anniversary of putting on their annual Elegant Egg Show, this year again at Our Lady of the Elms. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
These Pysanky eggs were created by egg artist Denise DiGeronimo, an officer with the Ohio Egg Artists Guild. They will be part of the guild's annual Elegant Egg Show held at Our Lady of the Elms. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
This carved decoupage egg was created by late egg artist Jackie Davis who was also a founding member of the Ohio Egg Artist Guild and is shown as an example of the artistry of members of the guild. The guild will be holding its annual Elegant Egg Show held at Our Lady of the Elms. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Gail Mercer of Akron of the Ohio Egg Artists Guild created this Ohio themed design on a goose egg. The guild will be holding its annual Elegant Egg Show held at Our Lady of the Elms. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Gail Mercer of Akron of the Ohio Egg Artists Guild created this scene depicting a lady bug home and garden using a button quail egg. The guild will be holding its annual Elegant Egg Show held at Our Lady of the Elms. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)