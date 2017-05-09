Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2017, file photo, Kelsea Ballerini poses in Nashville, Tenn. Ballerini, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban lead the 2017 CMT Music Awards nominations with four each. CMT announced the nominees on Tuesday for their awards show to be held on June 7 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
FILE In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, country singer Thomas Rhett poses for a photo at Sinema Restaurant & Bar in Nashville, Tenn. Rhett, Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini lead the 2017 CMT Music Awards nominations with four each. CMT announced the nominees on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, for their awards show to be held on June 7 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP)
FILE - In this April 14, 2016, file photo, Keith Urban poses in Nashville, Tenn. Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett lead the 2017 CMT Music Awards nominations with four each. CMT announced the nominees on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, for their awards show to be held on June 7 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)