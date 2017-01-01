Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Police are investigating a robbery at the First Merit Bank in Kenmore this morning. The suspect is a black man in his 30's, about 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing about 180 lbs. Call Akron Police with any information, 330.375.2490.
Police are investigating a robbery at the First Merit Bank in Kenmore this morning. The suspect is a black man in his 30's, about 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing about 180 lbs. Call Akron Police with any information, 330.375.2490.