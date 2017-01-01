Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kenmore math teacher Danielle Streb (right) shares a laugh with co-workers during Monday's Kenmore High School staff dinner held at Hibernian Hall in Akron on Monday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A Kenmore High School teacher sports a shirt reading "The End Is Near" to a Kenmore High School staff dinner held at Hibernian Hall in Akron on Monday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kenmore High School science teacher Brian Biallas (left) laughs as he chats with co-worker Willis Thomas during the Kenmore High School staff dinner held at Hibernian Hall in Akron on Monday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Goody bags with thank you notes for Kenmore staff that attended the Kenmore High School staff dinner at Hibernian Hall in Akron on Monday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kenmore High School staff members load up their plates during Monday's Kenmore High School staff dinner held at Hibernian Hall in Akron on Monday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Julie Ann Sweey-Buntin speaks with staff members during Monday's Kenmore High School staff dinner held at Hibernian Hall in Akron on Monday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)