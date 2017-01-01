Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kim Sebaly, a Kent resident for 38-years, looks out at the vacant lot Thursday where retail development is rumored to include a mini-strip mall and fast food drive-through at 1005 E. Main Street in Kent. Residents are opposing the retail development as they are concerned with more traffic congestion and nuisance in their neighborhood. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent residents discuss retail development concerns Thursday at the vacant lot where the development is rumored to include a mini-strip mall and fast food drive-through at 1005 E. Main Street in Kent. Residents are opposing a retail development as they are concerned with more traffic congestion and nuisance in their neighborhood. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Concerned neighbors Anna Eberly (left), 27, and Lee Higgins, 71, talk at the vacant lot Thursday where retail development is rumored to include a mini-strip mall and fast food drive-through at 1005 E. Main Street in Kent. Residents are opposing a retail development as they are concerned with more traffic congestion and nuisance in their neighborhood. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)