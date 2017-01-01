Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Bowling Green's John Pettigrew, left, is brought down by Kent State's Luke Wollet (39)during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Kent State's Dri Archer (1) runs the ball into the end zone on a 79-yard run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green, , Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Bowling Green's Anthon Samuel (6) carries the ball past Kent State's Luke Wollet (39) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Kent State's Spencer Keith (3) throws a pass past Bowling Green's Charlie Walker (46) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Kent State's Leon Green (3) breaks up a pass intended for Bowling Green's Shaun Joplin while Kent's Luke Wollet (39) defends, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Kent State's Trayion Durham (34) can not hang on to the handoff from Spencer Keith during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green, , Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Bowling Green, Ohio. Kent State recovered the loose ball. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Bowling Green's Cameron Truss (8) and Paul Swan, right, tackle Kent State's Trayion Durham (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Kent State head coach Darrell Hazell gets doused by his players after they defeated Bowling Green 31-24 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Kent State's Spencer Keith (3) runs the ball past Bowling Green's Josh Pettus (22) for a touchdownduring the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Bowling Green's Alex Bayer (82) makes a catch over Kent State's Luke Wollet (39), Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Bowling Green, Ohio. Kent won 31-24. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Kent State's Josh Kline (61) and Keenan Stalls celebratesafter beating Bowling Green 31-24 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Kent State head coach Darrell Hazell celebrates after getting doused by his players after their 31-24 win over Bowling Green in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Kent State's Dri Archer (1) runs the ball pasteen Bowling Green's Ted Oullett (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Bowling Green, Ohio. Archer ran for 241 yards and two long touchdowns to lead No. 25 Kent State to its first Mid-American Conference title game with a 31-24 victory (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Kent State's Spencer Keith (3) hands the ball off to Dri Archer (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Bowling Green, Ohio. Kent State won 31-24. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Bowling Green's Shaun Joplin is tackled by Kent State's Dylan Farrington (14)during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Bowling Green, Ohio. Kent State won 31-24. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Bowling Green's Shaun Joplin (9) makes a catch over Kent State's Sidney Saulter (21) and Luke Wollet (39) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Bowling Green, Ohio. Kent State won 31-24. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)