Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State's Zack Hitchens scores a touchdown after catching a pass during the first half against Rutgers in an NCAA college football game in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Kent State's Mark Fackler (47) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown with teammates Zack Hitchens (41) and Evan Shimensky (11) during the first half against Rutgers in an NCAA college football game in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rutgers quarterback Gary Nova (15) is hit by Kent State's Luke Batton (30) as he throws an interception during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Kent State quarterback Spencer Keith (3) passes while under pressure from Rutgers' Scott Vallone (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rutgers coach Kyle Flood cheers on his team during the second half against Kent State in an NCAA college football game in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. Kent State won 35-23. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Kent State's Dri Archer (26) celebrates his touchdown with Pat McShane (50) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. Kent State upset No. 18 Rutgers 35-23. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rutgers' Jawan Jamison (23) is grabbed by Kent State's Luke Wollet (39) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. Kent State upset No. 18 35-23. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Kent State's Mark Fackler (47) returns an interception for a touchdown against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. Kent State upset No. 18 Rutgers 35-23. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Kent State's Dri Archer (1) attempts to get past Rutgers' Marcus Cooper (12) in the first half in an NCAA college football game in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. Kent State upset No. 18 Rutgers 35-23. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rutgers' Quron Pratt (7) fumbles the ball after making a catch and being hit by Kent State's Leon Green (3), as the ball is recovered by Kent State's Sidney Saulter (21) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. Kent State upset No. 18 Rutgers 35-23. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Kent State's Trayion Durham (34) drags Rutgers' Steve Beauharnais, lower right, as Durham scores a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. Kent State upset No. 18 Rutgers 35-23. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Kent State's Sidney Saulter (21) celebrates his fourth-quarter interception with coach Darrell Hazell during an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. Kent State upset No. 18 Rutgers 35-23. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)