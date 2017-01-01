Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent running back Trayion Durham reacts to scoring a touchdown against Western Michigan during the first quarter of their game Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent running back Dri Archer runs in for a touchdown as he breaks away from Western Michigan Justin Currie during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Luke Batton (bottom) and Roosevelt Nix take down Western Michigan's Dareyon Chance during the third quarter of their game Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Norman Wolfe (left) and Leon Green stuff Western Michigan's Antoin Scriven during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Luke Batton picks up a Western Michigan fumble in front of teammates C.J. Malauulu (left) and Zack Hitchens and runs it back for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Luke Batton is embraced by teammates Luke Wollet (left) and Norman Wolfe after scoring a touchdown on a Western Michigan fumble during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Dri Archer runs in for a touchdown past Western Michigan's Justin Currie during the first quarter of their game Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent's Luke Wollet causes Western Michigan's Dareyon Chance to fumble the ball to be recovered by Kent's Roosevelt Nix during the second quarter of their game Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)