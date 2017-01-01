Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State forward Jimmy Hall celebrates before the final buzzer of the game Friday as the Golden Flashes beat Akron 70-67 at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron snapping the Zips 30 game home winning streak. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Emmanuel Olojakpoke (right) puts up a shot and is fouled by Kent State forward Danny Pippen in the first half on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State guard Deon Edwin (left) and Akron guard Noah Robotham get into a scuffle in the second half on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Isaiah Johnson attempts a shot against Kent State guard Deon Edwin in the first half on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Zips forward Kwan Cheatham Jr. (left) wins the jump ball against Kent State Golden Flashes forward Jimmy Hall in the first half on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Zips center Isaiah Johnson puts up a shot over Kent State center Adonis De La Rosa in the first half on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Emmanuel Olojakpoke dunks the ball against Kent State forward Danny Pippen in the first half on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Kwan Cheatham Jr. puts up a shot on Kent State guard Deon Edwin in the first half on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Isaiah Johnson dunks the ball in the first half against Kent State on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron President Matthew J. Wilson takes part in a shooting contest during a timeout at the Akron vs. Kent game on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)