Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent's Chris Evans (right) dunks on Akron big man Zeke Marshall near the end of the first half of a Mid-American Conference Semi-Final game at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday, March 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Zips won the game 62-59 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Zeke Marshall (top) goes up to block the shot of Kent's Darren Goodsen in the first half of a Mid-American Conference Semi-Final game at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday, March 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Zips won the game 62-59 to advance to the championship game. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)