Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
University of Akron student Morteza Shakeri from Iran, holds a photo of his wife Mansoureh Shasti and 1-year old daughter Kiana on Monday. Both wife and daughter are being held in Canada after visiting family in Iran until a new student visa can be obtained. Shasti is a student at Kent State University. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron student Morteza Shakeri from Iran, holds a photo of his wife Mansoureh Shasti and 1-year old daughter Kiana on Monday. Both wife and daughter are being held in Canada after visiting family in Iran until a new student visa can be obtained. Shasti is a student at Kent State University. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron student Morteza Shakeri from Iran, talks about his wife Mansoureh Shasti, being held in Canada and unable to enter the country. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)