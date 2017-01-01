Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State University offensive tackle Brian Winters, a graduate of Hudson High School, performs in the broad jump for NFL scouts as part of Pro Day at the KSU field house on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
New York Giants defensive line coach Pat Flaherty (left) talks to Kent State University offensive tackle Brian Winters during Pro Day at the KSU field house on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University running back Larry Dawson, a graduate of Akron North High School, works out with 225 pounds on the bench press as NFL scouts look on during Pro Day at the KSU field house on campus Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University nose tackle Dana Brown runs the 40-yard dash for NFL scouts as part of Pro Day at the KSU field house on campus Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo /Akron Beacon Journal)