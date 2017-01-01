Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State University speedster Dri Archer races past Arkansas State defender Cole Lorigan during a second quarter 44-yard run that set up the Flashes first score in the Go Daddy.com Bowl on Sunday in Mobile, Ala. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University defensive back Norman Wolfe Jr. (right) breaks up a first quarter pass intended for Arkansas State's J.D. McKissic in the Go Daddy.com Bowl on Sunday in Mobile, Ala. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Racecar driver Danica Patrick on the sidelines with Kent State University mascot Flash before the game against Arkansas State in the Go Daddy.com Bowl on Sunday in Mobile, Ala. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University speedster Dri Archer gets past Arkansas State's defensive end Timothy Starson during a second quarter 44-yard run that set up the Flashes first score in the Go Daddy.com Bowl on Sunday in Mobile, Ala. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's Chris Humphrey tackles Arkansas State linebacker Nathan Herrold after a second quarter interception in the end zone in the Go Dadd.com Bowl on Sunday in Mobile, Ala. The Golden Flashes lost the game 17-13. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University head coach Darrell Hazell on the sidelines as the Golden Flashes take on Arkansas State in the Go Daddy.com Bowl on Sunday in Mobile, Ala. KSU lost the game 17-13. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's quarterback Spencer Keith gets off a fourth quarter pass while being pressured by Arkansas State's Eddie Porter during the Golden Flashes 17-13 loss to Arkansas State in the Go Daddy.com Bowl on Sunday in Mobile, Ala. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's Darius Polk (left) and Richard Gray sack Arkansas State quarterback Ryan Aplin in the fourth quarter of the Golden Flashes 17-13 loss to Arkansas State in the Go Daddy.com Bowl on Sunday in Mobile, Ala. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)