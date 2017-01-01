Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State University defensive end Zach Hitchens (center) runs in a fumble for a fourth quarter touchdown in the Mid American Conference Championship Game at Ford Field on Friday in Detroit, Michigan. The Flashes lost the game 44-37 in double overtime.(Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University linebacker Luke Batton makes a diving tackle on Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch on a second quarter run in the Mid American Conference Championship Game at Ford Field on Friday in Detroit, Michigan. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Northern Illinois safety Demetrius Stone (right) intercepts a second quarter pass intended for Kent State University receiver Chris Humphrey in the Mid American Conference Championship Game at Ford Field on Friday in Detroit, Michigan. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University head coach Darrell Hazell talks to quarterback Spencer Keith on the sidelines during the Flashes 44-37 overtime loss to Northern Illinois in the Mid American Conference Championship Game at Ford Field on Friday in Detroit, Michigan. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University receiver Matthew Hurdle is taken down by Northern Illinois safety Dechane Durante in the Mid American Conference Championship Game at Ford Field on Friday in Detroit, Michigan. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University receiver Josh Boyle (left) hauls in a fourth quarter pass with Northern Illinois safety Dechane Durante covering on the play in the Mid American Conference Championship Game at Ford Field on Friday in Detroit, Michigan. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University quarterback Spencer Keith rolls out of the pocket on a fourth quarter run against Northern Illinois in the Mid American Conference Championship Game at Ford Field on Friday in Detroit, Michigan. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State running back Dri Archer, left, loses control of the ball after a hit from Northern Illinois defensive back Jimmie Ward (15) during the first quarter of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game on Friday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Kent State University mascot Flash consoles senior defensive back Darius Polk after the Golden Flashes 44-37 double overtime loss to Northern Illinois in the Mid American Conference Championship Game at Ford Field on Friday in Detroit, Michigan. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)