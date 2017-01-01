Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Fans cheer on the Kent State football team leaving the M.A.C. Center to board the busses going to Detroit for the 2012 Mid-American Conference Championship. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
KSU head football coach Darrell Hazell and the Kent State football team speaks in front of a crowd at the M.A.C. Center on Thursday before heading to Detroit for the 2012 Mid-American Conference Championship. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent Franklin Elementary students line the sidewalk to cheer on the Kent State football team buses as they pass the school on Route 43 heading to Detroit for the 2012 Mid-American Conference Championship. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Kent State football team leaves the M.A.C. Center after a Championship sendoff to board the busses going to Detroit for the 2012 Mid-American Conference Championship. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
KSU band member Chelsea Tobe, 21, plays as the Kent State football team leaves the M.A.C. Center after a Championship sendoff to board the busses to Detroit for the 2012 Mid-American Conference Championship. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Pat Nash of Kent cheers on the Kent State football team headed to Detroit for the 2012 Mid-American Conference Championship. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)