Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Texas guard Eric Davis Jr. (10) and Kent State forward Jimmy Hall (35) scramble for a loose ball during the second half of a game, Dec. 27, in Austin, Texas. Kent State won 63-58. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas guard Eric Davis Jr. (10) is blocked by Kent State forward Jimmy Hall (35) as he tries to score during the final seconds of a game, Dec. 27, in Austin, Texas. Kent State won 63-58. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
More than 250 Summa Health System doctors voted “no confidence” in President and CEO Thomas Malone and his leadership team in a standing-room-only meeting Thursday night and have called for the leaders’ resignations.