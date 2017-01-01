Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State's Jaylin Walker (right) bumps into Northern Illinois' Aaric Armstead while attempting to gain control of the ball during the first half Tuesday night at the MAC Center in Kent. (David Dermer/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Deon Edwin (right) and Northern Illinois' Justin Thomas (left) chase after the deep pass to prevent it from going out of bounds during the first half Tuesday night at the MAC Center in Kent. (David Dermer/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Jimmy Hall (right) looks to pass the ball while being pressured by Northern Illinois' Levi Bradley during the first half Tuesday night at the MAC Center in Kent. (David Dermer/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Deon Edwin (left) goes to the basket while Northern Illinois' Eugene German defends during the first half Tuesday night at the MAC Center in Kent. (David Dermer/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Jaylin Walker (23) stares down the NIU bench after a successful three point shot during the first half Tuesday night at the MAC Center in Kent. (David Dermer/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Desmond Ridenour (right) holds on to the ball while Northern Illinois' Aaric Armstead takes a swipe at the ball during the first half Tuesday night at the MAC Center in Kent. (David Dermer/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Deon Edwin(left) goes to the basket while Northern Illinois' Marvin Maric watches during the first half Tuesday night at the MAC Center in Kent. (David Dermer/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Jimmy Hall (left) looks to pass the ball while being pressured by Northern Illinois' Levi Bradley during the first half Tuesday night at the MAC Center in Kent. (David Dermer/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Jaylin Walker (right) drives on Northern Illinois' Aaric Armstead on his way to the basket during the second half Tuesday night at the MAC Center in Kent. (David Dermer/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Deon Edwin (30) celebrates a successful three point basket during the second half against Northern Illinois Tuesday at the MAC Center in Kent. (David Dermer/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Desmond Ridenour (right) and Northern Illinois' Justin Thomas chase after a loose ball near center court during the second half Tuesday at the MAC Center in Kent. (David Dermer/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Deon Edwin (right) drives on Northern Illinois' Laytwan Porter on his way to the basket during the second half Tuesday night at the MAC Center in Kent. (David Dermer/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)