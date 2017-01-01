Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State's Jaylin Walker (left) drives against Akron's Antino Jackson during the first half of the championship game of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kent's Jaylin Walker (right) shoots over Akron's Isaiah Johnson during the first half of their game, March 3 at the M.A.C. Center in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Jaylin Walker (right) hugs Jimmy Hall after the championship game of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday in Cleveland. Kent State defeated Akron 70-65. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)