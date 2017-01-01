Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Texas guard Eric Davis Jr. (10) and Kent State forward Jimmy Hall (35) scramble for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Austin, Texas. Kent State won 63-58. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Kent's Jimmy Hall (center) attempts a shot between Mississippi Valley State's Rashaan Surles (cq) (left) and Terence Traylor (cq) during the first half of their game at the M.A.C. Center on the campus of Kent State University Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 in Akron, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff, left, talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)