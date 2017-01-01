Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State University receiver Chris Humphrey throws the ball around as the team acclimates to Ford Field after a Mid American Conference Championship Game press conference Thursday in Detroit. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University running back Dri Archer (center) smiles during a Mid American Conference Championship Game press conference Thursday at Ford Field in Detroit. Quarterback Spencer Keith left) and linebacker Luke Batton attended. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)