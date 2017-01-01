Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mark Webster pauses as he speaks during the 47th Annual May 4th Commemoration ceremony in the Ballroom at Kent State University Thursday. Webster was one of the several students arrested during the 1977 tent encampment protest of the gym annex construction on Blanket Hill and he spoke of Jeffery Miller, one of the four students killed on May 4, 1970 during the commemoration. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The photographs of Allison Krause, William Schroeder, Sandra Scheuer and Jeffrey Miller, the four student killed on May 4, 1970, are displayed on stage during the 47th Annual May 4th Commemoration ceremony in the Ballroom at Kent State University Thursday. This year is also the 40th anniversary of the Tent City protests of the construction of the gym annex on Blanket Hill, part of the site of the shooting of the students by the Ohio National Guard. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Todd Diacon, Kent State University's senior vice president for academic affairs and provost speaks during the 47th Annual May 4th Commemoration ceremony in the Ballroom at Kent State University Thursday. This year is also the 40th anniversary of the Tent City protests of the construction of the gym annex on Blanket Hill, part of the site of the shooting of the students by the Ohio National Guard. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ben Smith, a senior at Kent State University and a member of the May Fourth Task Force during the 47th Annual May 4th Commemoration ceremony in the Ballroom at Kent State University Thursday.This year is also the 40th anniversary of the Tent City protests of the construction of the gym annex on Blanket Hill, part of the site of the shooting of the students by the Ohio National Guard. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Julia Pharmer, a sophomore Kent State University student during the 47th Annual May 4th Commemoration ceremony in the Ballroom at Kent State University Thursday. This year is also the 40th anniversary of the Tent City protests of the construction of the gym annex on Blanket Hill, part of the site of the shooting of the students by the Ohio National Guard. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)