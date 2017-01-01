Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This publicity shot from the 1967 film Guess Who's Coming To Dinner?. Katharine Hepburn won a Oscar for her role. (Courtesy of Kent State University Museum)
Curator Jean Dresedow is surrounded by costumes worn in Broadway shows by Katharine Hepburn, during the installation of the Katharine Hepburn: Dressed for Stage and Film exhibit at the Kent State University Fashion Museum. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
A publicity shot of Katharine Hepburn from the 1934 film The Little Minister. The costume Walter Plunkett designed her costume for the movie, which is part of the Kent exhibit. (Courtesy of Kent State University Museum)
Joe King designed the shirt, vest and pants the Katharine Hepburn wore in Guess Who's Coming to Dinner? (Courtesy of Kent State University Museum)