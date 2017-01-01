Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State University President Lester Lefton stands next to the university seal on Risman Plaza. Lefton announced his plans to retire effective July 1, 2014 in an email sent to the Kent State community.(Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Kent State University president Lester Lefton slaps hands with baseball players before practice at Shoonover Stadium in June 2012.
Lefton announced his plans to retire effective July 1, 2014
in an email sent to the Kent State community.(Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Kent State President Lester Lefton describes construction plans for KSU and the city of Kent at the Foundations of Excellence: Building the Future exhibit in the university ballroom in August 2012. Lefton announced his plans to retire effective July 1, 2014 in an email sent to the Kent State community. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Kent State University president Dr. Lester Lefton with his camera. Lefton announced his plans to retire effective July 1, 2014 in an email sent to the Kent State community. (Courtesy of Bob Christy/Kent State University)
Kent State University President Lester Lefton talks about the univesity's past and future celebrating 100-years on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2010, in Kent, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Lester A. Lefton, the president of Kent State University, lowers the time capsule into its encasement at Risman Plaza on the campus Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2010 in Kent.(Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Lester A. Lefton, the president of Kent State University, claps after successfully moving the time capsule to its place using heavy machinery at Risman Plaza. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Lester A. Lefton is sworn in as Kent State University's 11th president during the investiture at his inauguration Friday, April 27, 2007, in the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. (Photo Services/Kent State University file photo)
New Kent State University President Lester Lefton and his wife Linda look over the cookie selection nest to an iced sculpted K at a reception after his inauguration ceremony Friday April 27, 2007 in Kent, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Lester A. Lefton, Kent State University's 11th president, laughs during a speech by Scott S. Cowen, president of Tulane University, at Lefton's inauguration Friday, April 27, 2007, in the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. (Photo Services/Kent State University file photo)
Lester A. Lefton, 11th president of Kent State University in 2007. (Kent State University file photo)
Lester A. Lefton shows off his Kent State University hat and t-shirt after he is introduced at the new president of KSU on the campus Tuesday May 9, 2006 in Kent, Ohio. Lefton was the senior vice president for academic affairs and the provost of Tulane University in New Orleans. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)