In this May 7, 2016 photo, Mario Gutierrez rides Nyquist to victory during the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The 143rd Kentucky Derby is one of the most wide open in years. There's no "it" horse like last year's winner Nyquist or American Pharoah in 2015 or California Chrome in 2014. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Under threatening skies, thoroughbreds gallop the track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday during early morning training hours. Churchill Downs opens its spring race meet today and the 143rd Kentucky Derby is May 6. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)
With exercise rider E.J. Bowler in the saddle, Kentucky Derby hopeful State of Honor works out at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Friday. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)
In this Nov. 5, 2016 photo, Julien Leparoux, center, celebrates aboard Classic Empire after winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile horse race at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif. Classic Empire is likely to be the wagering favorite for the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)