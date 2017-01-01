Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mike Smith rides Abel Tasman to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race at Churchill Downs Friday in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
In this Nov. 5, 2016 photo, Classic Empire (right) with Julien Leparoux aboard, charges to the finish line to win the Breeders' Cup Juvenile horse race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. Classic Empire will be one of the 20 horses vying to wear the garland of red roses. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Fans watch race before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race at Churchill Downs Friday in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A horse stands in the mud before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race at Churchill Downs Friday, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)