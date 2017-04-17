Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Geoffrey Kirui, of Kenya, crosses the finish line to win the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Geoffrey Kirui, of Kenya, leads Galen Rupp, of the United States, as he heads to the finish line to win the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Galen Rupp, of the United States, crosses the finish line in second place in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Meb Keflezighi, of San Diego, sits at the start line as he ties his shoes before the start of the 2017 Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Manuela Schar, of Switzerland, wins the women's wheelchair division in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Galen Rupp, far right, leads the men's elite runners as they break from the line at the start of the 2017 Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Kathrine Switzer, who was the first official woman entrant in the Boston Marathon 50 years ago, acknowledges the crowd as she is introduced before firing the gun to start the women's elite division at the start of the 2017 Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Shadrack Biwott, of the United States, douses himself while running along the course of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Natick, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Runners in the first wave cross the line at the start of the 2017 Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Emmanuel Mutai, of Kenya, leads the pack along the course of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Framingham, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
