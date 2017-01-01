Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Arsean McCullough, 12 (front) his sister Arlissa, 13 and their parents Latasha and Arthur McCullough order their food at Piada Italian Street Food during the restaurant's pre-opening VIP event for Akron children and their families involved in the LeBron James Family Foundation in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron children and their families involved in the LeBron James Family Foundation sit on the patio at Piada Italian Street Food as the restaurant holds a pre-opening VIP event for them in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Martell Wilson, 13 (left) of Akron and his grandfather Mark Wilson look over the Piada Italian Street Food menu before ordering inside the restaurant as Piada holds a pre-opening VIP event for Akron children and their families involved in the LeBron James Family Foundation in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)