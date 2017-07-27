Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Summa Health Officer Scott Moss rides the ferris wheel with Doy Adkins, 8, of Akron (left) and Andrayah Montgomery, 2, of Akron (right) at the Summit County Fair on Thursday in Tallmadge. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Andrayah Montgomery, 2, of Akron holds hands with Summa Health Officer Lyse Barnes while waiting to get on a ride at the Summit County Fair on Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Tallmadge, Ohio. On Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus a young man died on a faulty fair ride while injuring 7 others. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summa Health Officer Lyse Barnes watches as her group is measured before riding at the Summit County Fair on Thursday in Tallmadge. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tyler Grant, 8, of Green reacts while riding the Dragon Coaster at the Summit County Fair on Thursday in Tallmadge. On Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus a young man died on a faulty fair ride while injuring 7 others. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Carson Freshwater, 3, of Akron checks out the toy gun attached to the Bat Fighter ride at the Summit County Fair on Thursday in Tallmadge. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)