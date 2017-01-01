Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Rally Masters Champion Marlon Wells of Indianapolis, Indiana smiles for a picture with the trophy at the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Down in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rally Master Champion Stephanie Hicks, 14, of Akron is loaded into her car with the help of her dad, Wayland Hicks, at the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Down in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Edna Brewer of of Sanford, Florida (right) and Barbara Scallatino of Ocala, Florida (left) cheer as Rally Stock Champion Jamison Geisler of Palm City, Florida crosses the finish line for first place at the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Down in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rally Super Stock Champion Karyle Murphy of Hilton, New York (left) crosses the finish for first against Jenna Wolfe of Conneaut, Ohio (center) and Tucker Copeland of of Lyons, Georgia (right) at the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Down in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Local Super Stock Champion Cody Ojeda, 14, of Silicon Valley, California prepares to race at the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Down in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)