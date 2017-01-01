Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this May 2017, photo (from left) teens Ben Testa, Hannah Waring and Abby McDonough pick strawberries at Wegmeyer Farms in Hamilton, Va. Testa, Waring, and McDonough work at Wegmeyer Farms for the summer. Summer jobs are vanishing as U.S. teens spend more time in school and face competition from older workers. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
In this June 2017, photo, Nathan Miller, 19, stands over fellow student Camille Sem, 17, in a certified nursing assistant class at New Berlin Eisenhower Middle/High School in New Berlin, Wis. Miller is forgoing a summer job to play baseball and take the class, to help make him a better candidate for medical school down the road. He's not alone. Fewer and fewer teens are taking summer jobs, according to the Department of Labor. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)
In this May 2017, photo, Abby McDonough, 19, a student at Liberty University, left, hands Liela Calloway, 2, with her mother, Sadi Calloway, a sticker at Wegmeyer Farms in Hamilton, Va. Working at Wegmeyer Farms is one of McDonough's summer jobs. Summer jobs are vanishing as U.S. teens spend more time in school and face competition from older workers. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
CUYAHOGA FALLS: A 19-year-old man who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on state Route 8 was traveling at an estimated speed of 95 mph at the time of the accident, according to a police report.