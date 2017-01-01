Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell, convicted of fatally shooting Charles Dials of Columbus, Ohio, during a carjacking after Campbell escaped from police custody during a 1997 court appearance in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio authorities told a federal magistrate in January 2017 that the state has at least enough drugs on hand to put Campbell to death in May 2017 as the fourth execution using the state's new three-drug execution method, according to attorneys for another death row inmate. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing of David Self, a man he met in a bar in Cincinnati. Van Hook's lawyers asked a federal magistrate Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, to allow them to challenge Ohio's new three-drug execution method. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, scheduled for execution in April 2017 for fatally stabbing Fred Hicks in 1997 in Cincinnati. Ohio Parole Board members met Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, to hear arguments for and against clemency for Tibbetts, whose attorneys provided family testimony and psychological evidence of the impact a traumatic and chaotic childhood had on Tibbetts' adult life. Tibbetts is also sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for the beating death of his wife Judith Crawford. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)
If Browns coach Hue Jackson is going to fall in love with Clemson national championship-winning quarterback Deshaun Watson before April’s draft, it won’t happen next week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.