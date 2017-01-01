Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mohamad Almusaiteer (seated), 18, a freshman from Saudi Arabia starts his experience at the Race Experience Kiosk on the second floor of the University of Akron student union. The Kiosk morphs the face of visitors to see how they would look as a different race. The kiosk will be in the student union for two weeks as part of the University's annual Rethinking Race series of seminars and events. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mohamad Almusaiteer, 18, a freshman from Saudi Arabia starts his experience at the Race Experience Kiosk on the second floor of the University of Akron student union on Friday, February 1, 2013 in Akron Ohio. The Kiosk morphs the face of visitors to see how they would look as a different race. The kiosk will be in the student union for two weeks as part of the University's annual Rethinking Race series of seminars and evens. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mohamad Almusaiteer, 18, a freshman from Saudi Arabia sees himself as a Black person at the Race Experience Kiosk on the second floor of the University of Akron student union. The Kiosk morphs the face of visitors to see how they would look as a different race. The kiosk will be in the student union for two weeks as part of the University's annual Rethinking Race series of seminars and evens. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mohamad Almusaiteer, 18, a freshman from Saudi Arabia appears Asian, at the Race Experience Kiosk on the second floor of the University of Akron student union. The Kiosk morphs the face of visitors to see how they would look as a different race. The kiosk will be in the student union for two weeks as part of the University's annual Rethinking Race series of seminars and evens. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Darnell Davis, 20, a sophomore, worked with the residence hall council, library and other organizations to bring the Race Experience Kiosk on the second floor of the University of Akron student union on Friday, February 1, 2013 in Akron Ohio.The Kiosk morphs the face of visitors to see how they would look as a different race. The kiosk will be in the student union for two weeks as part of the University's annual Rethinking Race series of seminars and evens. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)