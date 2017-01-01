Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) shoots over New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony (7) in the third quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. The Knicks won 101-91. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
New York Knicks' J.R. Smith (top) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson in the second half o on Friday, in Cleveland. Smith scored 31 points in the Knicks' 101-91 win. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Alonzo Gee in the third quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. Anthony scored 31 points in the Knicks' 101-91 win. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
New York Knicks' J.R. Smith (8) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Wayne Ellington (21) in the third quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. Smith scored 31 points in the Knicks' 101-91 win. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against New York Knicks' Solomon Jones in the first quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) shoots over New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony in the first quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony (7) backs in on Cleveland Cavaliers' Alonzo Gee in the first quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
New York Knicks' Chris Copeland (14) dunks in Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller (40) in the first quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie, bottom, Irving shoots inside New York Knicks' Steve Novak in the second quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)