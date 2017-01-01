Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Anderson Varejao (17) is fouled as he runs into New York Knicks' J.R. Smith, bottom, and Tyson Chandler, left, during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Varejao missed the second foul shot which would have tied the game. The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 103-102. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Knicks' Jason Kidd, right, drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers' Daniel Gibson defends during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Knicks' Steve Novak, right, blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers' Alonzo Gee during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Knicks' Raymond Felton, left, loses the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving gets a hand on it during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Knicks' Tyson Chandler dunks the ball during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Knicks' J.R. Smith, front left, drives to the basket past Cleveland Cavaliers' CJ Miles during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)