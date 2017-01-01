Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Evern Marie Clark stands on her front porch with her godson James Bromesy, 2, at her home at Cascade Village Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Evern Marie Clark zips up the jacket of her nephew Darmiece Washington, 3, (cq) as she stands next to her godson James Bromesy, 2, on her front porch at Cascade Village Monday in Akron, Ohio. Clark says she enjoys living at Cascade Village. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Little Cuyahoga River runs through Cascade Village Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Co-leader Susie Lilley (left) and participant Sophia Altwies, 12, discuss an abstract photograph during a photography workshop in the Cascade Village community center in late Oct. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron art professor Donna Webb leads a photo critique of an image produced in a photography workshop in the Cascade Village community center in late Oct. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sophia Altwies (left) , 12, and Taylor Wheeler, 14, discuss photos in a critique session in a photography workshop in the Cascade Village community center in late Oct. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marquavius (cq) Beach, 12, points to a photograph during a discussion session in a photography workshop in the Cascade Village community center in late Oct. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Some of the photographs produced by participants in a photography workshop in the Cascade Village community center in late Oct. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ananda Gaines, 12, eyes her subject during a photography workshop in the Cascade Village community center in late Oct. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)