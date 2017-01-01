Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Friends Audrey Wallace(left) and Amy Husted show Komae, an app they developed that makes it easier for parents to trade babysitting services. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Audrey Wallace shows Komae, an app she developed with her friend Amy Husted that makes it easier for parents to trade babysitting services. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Audrey Wallace (left) holds her sons Abram Wallace, 3, and Rowan Wallace, 5 while Amy Husted (right) holds her boys Nathan Husted, 6, and Noah Husted, 4 at Cafe O' Play in Cuyahoga Falls. The two friends, developed called Komae that makes it easier for parents to trade babysitting services. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)