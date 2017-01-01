Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State University's head baseball coach Scott Stricklin aknowledges his players that have signed with Major League teams after the team was awarded the Collegiate Athlete of the Year award Thursday during the Greater Cleveland Sports Award banquet. (John Kuntz / The Plain Dealer)
Boxing promoter Don King (left) is photographed with former Cleveland Browns Greg Pruitt (center) and Hanford Dixon during the reception of the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards banquet at the Renaissance Hotel in Cleveland Thursday. (John Kuntz / The Plain Dealer)
Ohio State University head footbal coach Urban Meyer (right) shakes hands with the new Cleveland Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski during the presentations of awards Thursday during the Greater Cleveland Sports Award banquet in Cleveland. (John Kuntz / The Plain Dealer)