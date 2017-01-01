Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The library at the Student Center on the campus of Kent State University Wednesday. Tuition will remain frozen - per state legislative action - at Kent State University. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Student Center water fountain on the campus of Kent State University Wednesday. Tuition will remain frozen - per state legislative action - at Kent State University. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Arches on the Lester A. Lefton Esplanade on the campus of Kent State University Wednesday. Tuition will remain frozen - per state legislative action - at Kent State University. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
An archway leading to the Student Center on the campus of Kent State University Wednesday. Tuition will remain frozen - per state legislative action - at Kent State University. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Student Center on the campus of Kent State University Wednesday. Tuition will remain frozen - per state legislative action - at Kent State University. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The fountain at the Student Center on the campus of Kent State University Wednesday. Tuition will remain frozen - per state legislative action - at Kent State University. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)