Kent State University running back Dri Archer makes a cut up field against Ohio University at Dix Stadium on Friday in Kent, Ohio.The Golden Flashes won the game 28-6. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University running back Dri Archer brushes off a Ohio University defender at Dix Stadium on Friday in Kent, Ohio.The Golden Flashes won the game 28-6. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Dri Archer (1) runs the ball pasteen Bowling Green's Ted Oullett (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Kent State's Dri Archer (1) runs away from Buffalo defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Amherst, N.Y., Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2012. Kent State won 23-7. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)