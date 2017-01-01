Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch (6) looks to a pass during the first half of a game against Iowa at Soldier Field in Chicago in Sept. 2012. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Jordan Lynch (6) is stopped on a run by Eastern Michigan during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ypsilanti, Mich. in Nov. 2012. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch (6) runs through the defense of Eastern Michigan linebacker Sean Kurtz (40) and defensive lineman Andy Mulumba (56) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ypsilanti, Mich. in Nov. 2012. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)