Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State's Dri Archer (1) and teammates ring the victory bell after beating Ohio 28-6 in a game Friday in Kent, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Kent State's Dri Archer (1) and teammates ring the victory bell after beating Ohio 28-6 in a game Friday in Kent, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Kent State's C.J. Malauulu makes an interception in front of Ohio's Tyler Futrell and returns in for a touchdown during the first quarter of a game, Friday in Kent, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Kent State University Norman Wolfe upends Ohio University running back Beau Blankenship on a fourth quarter run at Dix Stadium on Friday in Kent, Ohio.The Golden Flashes won the game 28-6. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Dri Archer runs away from Ohio's Josh Kristoff (left) and Antwan Crutcher during the first quarter of a game, Friday in Kent, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
KSU football tight end Kyle Payton (left), KSU head football coach Darrell Hazell and KSU guard Pat McShane take questions during a press conference in the MAC Center on the Kent State University campus on Monday in Kent, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)