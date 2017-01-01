Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State University student Julia Fouty holds up a sign during a protest against new Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Wednesday in Kent. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University student Grace Goodluck (right) marches with other protesters from Risman Plaza to the rock on the front campus during a protest against new Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Wednesday in Kent. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University students paint the rock on front campus during a protest against new Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Wednesday in Kent. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University student M.J. Eckhouse (left) leads a call and response chant during a protest against new Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Wednesday in Kent. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State student Haley Curry (left) tries to call U.S. Senator Rob Portman as Susan Shaw, (right) looks on after a speaker urged people to try to call the Ohio senator during a protest against new Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Wednesday in Kent. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University students hold signs during a protest against new Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Wednesday in Kent. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State student Rue Monroe, president of KSUrge speaks during a protest against new Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Wednesday in Kent. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State student Kristina Lattime watches as a fellow student who declined to be identified places a sign over a Trump Pence campaign sign in a window during a protest against new Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Wednesday in Kent. A Trump supporter took down the sign and tore it up shortly after it went up. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
