Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) and Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala (9) battle for a loose ball in the second half Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 109-108. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (left) is pressured by Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope while going to the basket during the second half Monday in Auburn Hills, Mich. The Pistons defeated the Cavaliers 106-90. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kay Felder (20) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Henry Ellenson (left) during the second half Monday in Auburn Hills, Mich. The Pistons defeated the Cavaliers 106-90. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)