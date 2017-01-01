Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) shoots a 3-point shot over Atlanta Hawks' Louis Williams (3) in the fourth quarter of a game in Dec. 2012, in Cleveland. Irving scored 28 points in the 102-94 loss to the Hawks. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Byron Scott (right) talks with Kyrie Irving (left) and Dion Waiters in the fourth quarter of a game against the Atlanta Hawks in Jan. 2013, in Cleveland. Irving scored 33 points as the Cavaliers won 99-83. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving dives for a loose ball during the second half of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Jan. 2013, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 113-93. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
