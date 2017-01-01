Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dr. Dale Murphy, who has been practicing internal medicine at Summa Health System for 46 years, autographs his coat for Akron's NIHF STEM Middle School student Gianna Strada, an eighth-grader, who answered his question about the speed of light correctly. Gianna gets to keep his coat and wear it for doing lab work at the school. Murphy and other officials from Summa were on hand to donate 263 coats the seventh- and eighth-grade students at the school. (Monica Thomas/Akron Beacon Journal)
Seventh-graders Charles Johnson (left) and Noah Smith try on their lab coats donated by Summa Health System on Thursday at Akron's STEM Middle School. The coats have their former owners' names crossed out with black marker, but still may be able to be read when held up to the light. Summa officials hope the students will research the people and departments on the coats to find out about possible careers in medicine. (Monica Thomas/Akron Beacon Journal)