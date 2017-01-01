Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich yells to his players during the second half of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Jan. 10, in San Antonio. Milwaukee won 109-107. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks to pass the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) during the second half of a game, Tuesday in San Antonio. San Antonio won 122-114. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, (right) is held back from referee Michael Smith (left) by assistant coach Ettore Messina as he argues a call during the first half of the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tuesday, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers forwards Meyers Leonard, left, and Al-Farouq Aminu during the first half of agame in Portland, Dec. 23, 2016. AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (center) tangles with Denver Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez (41) and Jameer Nelson during the second half of a game, Thursday in San Antonio. San Antonio won 118-104. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge dunks a basket over Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, of Serbia, in the first half of a game Jan. 5, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (right) shares a moment with Spurs guard Tony Parker during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls, Dec. 25, 2016, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 119-100. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)