Patti Johnson and Doug Muranyi, shown here in June 2015, are selling their Kelleys Island Brewery and other properties on Kelleys Island in Lake Erie. The asking price for the brewery, restaurant, bar and housing is $2.5 million. The Kelleys Island Brewery, which was founded in 1999, is for sale on Kelleys Island in Lake Erie. The brewery sells flights of beer in wooden paddles shaped like the island. (Rick Armon/Akron Beacon Journal)
