Ben Litz, the grandson of Charles Patton the founder and creator of Lake Kim Tam Park expresses his concerns about the property being sold Thursday in Uniontown. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ben Litz (image reflected in mirror) moves a 2013 photograph of himself and his grandfather Charles Patton the founder and creator of Lake Kim Tam Park at the property Thursday in Uniontown. The park is in the process of being sold. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Charles Patton, the founder and creator of Lake Kim Tam Park in Uniontown power washes the drained man made lake in this 1978 Akron Beacon Journal file photo. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
The diving boards at Lake Kim Tam Park in Uniontown. The property is in the process of being sold. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ben Litz, the grandson of Charles Patton the founder and creator of Lake Kim Tam Park, tears up as he expresses his concerns about the property being sold Thursday in Uniontown. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
